Guaranteed Rate Bowl Football

Wisconsin cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. celebrates with Ricardo Hallman (2), Alexander Smith (11), and Amaun Williams (31) after intercepting the football on Tuesday in Phoenix.

 AP

PHOENIX (AP)—Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback.

A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity—and, eventually, a win.

Recommended for you