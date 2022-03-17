WIAA state boys basketball WIAA Tournament summary Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 Updated 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2022 State Boys Basketball TournamentThursday-Saturday, March 17-19, 2022Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.LIVE Streams: WKOW-TVDIVISION 1Semifinals—Friday, March 18Game-1: #1 Neenah vs. #4 Racine Case—6:35 p.m.Game-2: #2 Menomonee Falls vs. #3 Brookfield Central—Approx. 15 minutes following Game-1Championship Final—Saturday, March 19Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2—Approx. 15 minutes following Div. 2 finalDIVISION 2Semifinals—Friday, March 18Game-1: #1 Pewaukee vs. #4 Ashwaubenon—1:35 p.m.Game-2: #2 La Crosse Central vs. #3 Westosha Central—Approx. 15 minutes following Game-1Championship Final—Saturday, March 19Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2—6:35 p.m.DIVISION 3Semifinals—Thursday, March 17Game-1: #1 West Salem 71, #4 Brillion 61Game-2: #2 Lake Country Lutheran 70, #3 Saint Thomas More 43Championship Final—Saturday, March 19Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2—Approx. 15 minutes following Div. 4 finalDIVISION 4Semifinals—Thursday, March 17Game-1: #1 Milwaukee Academy of Science 86, #4 Cameron 59Game-2: #2 Roncalli vs. #3 Marshall—Approx. 15 minutes following Game-1Championship Final—Saturday, March 19Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2—Approx. 15 minutes following Div. 5 finalDIVISION 5Semifinals—Friday, March 18Game-1: #1 Randolph vs. #4 Gibraltar—9:05 a.m.Game-2: #2 Bangor vs. #3 Hurley—Approx. 15 minutes following Game-1Championship Final—Saturday, March 19Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2—11:05 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Orfordville police chief resigns suddenly after dispute with board Beloit credit union robbed shortly after noon More improvements for downtown Beloit Beloit man accused of his10th OWI Bullet hits TV in Beloit home Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime