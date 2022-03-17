2022 State Boys Basketball Tournament

Thursday-Saturday, March 17-19, 2022

Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.

LIVE Streams: WKOW-TV

DIVISION 1

Semifinals—Friday, March 18

Game-1: #1 Neenah vs. #4 Racine Case—6:35 p.m.

Game-2: #2 Menomonee Falls vs. #3 Brookfield Central—Approx. 15 minutes following Game-1

Championship Final—Saturday, March 19

Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2—Approx. 15 minutes following Div. 2 final

DIVISION 2

Semifinals—Friday, March 18

Game-1: #1 Pewaukee vs. #4 Ashwaubenon—1:35 p.m.

Game-2: #2 La Crosse Central vs. #3 Westosha Central—Approx. 15 minutes following Game-1

Championship Final—Saturday, March 19

Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2—6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals—Thursday, March 17

Game-1: #1 West Salem 71, #4 Brillion 61

Game-2: #2 Lake Country Lutheran 70, #3 Saint Thomas More 43

Championship Final—Saturday, March 19

Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2—Approx. 15 minutes following Div. 4 final

DIVISION 4

Semifinals—Thursday, March 17

Game-1: #1 Milwaukee Academy of Science 86, #4 Cameron 59

Game-2: #2 Roncalli vs. #3 Marshall—Approx. 15 minutes following Game-1

Championship Final—Saturday, March 19

Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2—Approx. 15 minutes following Div. 5 final

DIVISION 5

Semifinals—Friday, March 18

Game-1: #1 Randolph vs. #4 Gibraltar—9:05 a.m.

Game-2: #2 Bangor vs. #3 Hurley—Approx. 15 minutes following Game-1

Championship Final—Saturday, March 19

Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2—11:05 a.m.

