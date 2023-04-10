White Sox Twins Baseball

Shortstop Tim Anderson, right, stays on the ground after a collision with Minnesota Twins’ Matt Wallner on Monday

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hanser Alberto hit a three-run homer, Dylan Cease had another strong outing against the Twins and the Chicago White Sox held on to beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday.

Yasmani Grandal had two hits and drove in the other run for Chicago, which had to remove shortstop Tim Anderson in the sixth inning with left knee soreness after he collided with a baserunner.

