Warren Schoonover posts ace at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course
By Daily News staff
Nov 1, 2022

BELOIT—Warren Schoonover carded his first career hole-in-one on Monday at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course. He aced the 126-yard hole No. 17 with a 6-iron off the Gold Tee.Witnesses to the event included Richard Lenz, Butch Dix and Roger Kopp.