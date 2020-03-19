ELKHORN - Walworth County now has a confirmed case of COVID-19, a person who recently traveled domestically and self-isolated upon return.
The Walworth County Division of Public Health said the person’s isolation occurred at the division’s recommendation, a news release states.
“We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” Erica Bergstrom, public health officer, said in the release.
Division officials said in the release that they are working with local, state and federal officials to quickly handle people who have symptoms or have been around those who have been infected by the new coronavirus.
No other information about the patient will be provided to protect privacy, according to the release.
“Walworth County Division of Public Health is ready to deal with an increased number of cases. We will continue to work with DHS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” Bergstrom said in the release.
The release points people who want more information to the CDC’s website, the state Department of Health Services’ website and a page on Walworth County’s website.
This story was updated at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.
