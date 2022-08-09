MADISON, Wis. (AP)—Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger Tuesday, overcoming intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn’t pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

Vos’ defeat of political newcomer Adam Steen comes just days after Trump held a rally Friday in Wisconsin where Steen spoke. No Democrats are running for the seat.

