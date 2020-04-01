BELOIT — Visit Beloit will move from the end of a cul de sac to center stage when it relocates from its location at 25 Eclipse Center to the former Angel Museum, 656 Pleasant Ave.
Visit Beloit will own, manage and lease the newly renovated building along Beloit’s scenic riverfront.
“We want to have a place to share our successes and transformational story. I can’t wait to open the doors and to welcome everyone in,” said Visit Beloit Executive Director Celestino Ruffini.
Ruffini said 2019 was a busy year for Visit Beloit as it sought out and found the ideal new home. In January 2020, Visit Beloit closed on the historic property which once housed the more than 100-year-old St. Paul’s Catholic Church. It had operated as the Angel Museum from 1998 to 2018.
Prior to the museum’s closure, Visit Beloit had been considering location options. With Visit Beloit turning age 33 in April of 2020, Ruffini said it was time for the organization to own its own space. It had moved to 25 Eclipse Center two years ago after its former location at 500 Public Avenue was converted to Hotel Goodwin and Velvet Buffalo Cafe.
Although the new space at the Eclipse Center worked in many ways for Visit Beloit, there had been accessibility and visibility challenges.
In October of 2018, Ruffini said Visit Beloit began considering different properties for relocation. After the city issued a request for proposals for the acquisition of the former Angel Museum, the city chose Visit Beloit to move forward with the acquisition process May 1.
During the summer of 2019, Visit Beloit worked on the design and financing of the project as the city’s comprehensive plan was amended to accommodate its plans to acquire the building.
Visit Beloit received its approval from the landmark commission, and the certified survey map was approved by the plan commission. The Beloit City Council accepted a zoning map amendment application from Visit Beloit to rezone the former Angel Museum property at 656 Pleasant St., from a public lands and institutions district to central business district-fringe.
The next step will be the phase one renovation of the existing church structure into a 3,120-square-foot event venue capable of seating between 150 and 180 people, expected to be completed in July of 2020.
The former church space will be an event and meeting venue Visit Beloit will manage and rent out to local, regional and national groups. Ruffini said those at Visit Beloit look forward to branching out into new programming in the space which may include the performing arts, a lecture series or other uses.
“We want to make it a new community center where people can look forward to coming to different events and occasions and transform how the property is used,” Ruffini said.
Phase two is expected to add a 7,980-square-foot two-story addition to the south of the existing building offering additional office space, multiple conference rooms, a pre-function space and storage. The move is scheduled for fall of 2021.
Ruffini said Visit Beloit currently has 5 full-time employees and 12 part-time employees at the welcome center. The new space will allow Visit Beloit space to increase employees, with one of the first hires being a position to manage events, marketing and sales.
Ruffini said his vision would be for the Downtown Beloit Association, Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce and Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation to one day be located with Visit Beloit under one roof. The entities have been meeting to discuss possibilities, with the other organizations set to make their decision sometime in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.