A'Blesin Wilson

School: Beloit Turner High School
Accomplishments: Member of national honor society, top 20% of her class, 3 sport athlete (track, volleyball and basketball)
Future Plans: Will be attending Xavier University New Orleans, Louisiana on an academic and track scholarship
Extracurriculars: Volunteering in her community and participating on various AAU teams
Favorite Quote: I can do anything, through Christ who strengthens me.
Favorite Memory: 2019 Beloit Daily News Athlete of the week for track
Advice To Future Generations: Go beyond what your eyes can see and continue to reach for the stars.
Parent's Name: Santia Clark