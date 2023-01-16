Giants Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins walks off the field after an NFL Wildcard game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants won 31-24.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end hit harder for the Minnesota Vikings than usual, a season of exhilarating finishes and exceeded expectations smudged by this quick exit from the playoffs.

The sting was only deepened by the reality of the roster. The salary cap crunch will likely force the departure of some of the players who contributed heavily to 13 wins, an NFC North division title and a strong chemistry that fueled this run behind new head coach Kevin O’Connell.