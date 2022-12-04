MINNEAPOLIS (AP)—In the tension of these habitually tight finishes, the Minnesota Vikings have become quite the confident and comfortable team.
Justin Jefferson’s touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave the Vikings a large enough lead to hang on for a 27-22 victory despite a relentless rally by the New York Jets on Sunday.
Camryn Bynum’s interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings (10-2), who completed a four-game sweep of the AFC East in their typical high-wire fashion. But nail-biters? Nah, they’ve been leaving that part for the fans.
“It feels like any other play,” Bynum said. “I know pressure’s on us. We’re in the red zone, fourth down, one play to lose the game or win the game, but to us that’s normal football.”
LIONS ROAR
The Detroit Lions were so dominant on offense that they didn’t punt.
Detroit’s defense was pretty good, too.
Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown early in the first quarter to help the Lions get off to a strong start and they did not slow down in a 40-14 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
“This was a big win for us because I feel like this is the game that can catapult us through December,” coach Dan Campbell said.
The Lions (5-7) scored on all five of their drives in the first half to take a 17-point lead, and their first three possessions of the second half to pull away.
“That was as complete a team win as I’ve ever been part of,” quarterback Jared Goff said.