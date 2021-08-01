beloit police stock new
Buy Now

BELOIT—Three vehicles and cash were reported stolen following a burglary at Bryden Motors, 548 Broad St., on Thursday, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Beloit police took a report at around 6:04 a.m. of the theft of three vehicles and an undisclosed sum of money from the auto dealership, with no suspect information available as of press time.

No arrests were listed on the department’s media log. Department staff could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you