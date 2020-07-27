JANESVILLE—Sam Van Galder joined a select group Sunday afternoon.
Thanks to a par on the third playoff hole, Van Galder won the Janesville Men’s City Tournament golf title at Riverside Golf Course.
The title was the seventh in Van Galder’s storied career and tied him with Chris Pastore and Gregg Clatworthy for the second-most all-time behind Jan Hoffman’s nine.
Van Galder birdied holes 17 and 18 Sunday to force a playoff with second-round co-leader Brian Angileri at 1-under and won the tournament title with a par on the third playoff hole.
“They’re not getting any easier to win, that’s for sure,” Van Galder said. “Brian played so well all day that I had to pull some magic out of the hat there at the end. He (Brian) made putts all day, and every time I thought he might be out of gas, he made another great putt.
“I obviously have a number I’d like to get to as far as (City tournament) wins, but it’s going to be tough, and I’m not getting any younger.”
Van Galder fired a 4-under 68 Sunday, while Angileri shot 70 to put both players at 214. Ryan Coffey finished third at 219.
The playoff format was conducted on Hole 18—a hole that both players birdied during the final round. Van Galder had just missed chipping in for eagle on 18 and tapped in for birdie. Angileri had a difficult downhill putt of about 25 feet that he calmly rolled in to force a playoff.
Van Galder and Angileri both bogeyed the first playoff hole and made par on the second playoff hole. Angileri put himself in trouble on the third playoff hole when his tee shot drifted to the right. He was forced to punch out and laid two next to Van Galder’s drive. Both players knocked their next shots on the green, but Angileri missed his par putt which allowed Van Galder to two-putt for the win.
Angileri proved that he’s going to be a factor in years to come after rounds of 73, 71 and 70 in the tournament. The 2002 Beloit Memorial graduate said his driver let him down in the playoff.
“I just couldn’t keep the driver straight on all three playoff holes,” Angileri said. “None of the swings felt that bad, but I was just missing them to the right.
“And I lipped out to win on the first playoff hole. That was one of the few putts that didn’t roll in for me today. I was seeing the lines really good today.”
Angileri had a one-shot lead over Van Galder heading into the par 3, 15th, but Van Galder rattled home his birdie putt to tie for the lead.
A birdie at No. 16 allowed Angileri to retake the lead, but Van Galder answered with a birdie at 17 to make it all square with one hole left.
• Sal Gomez won the First Flight in a playoff over Austin Purdy, while David Adler won Second Flight in a playoff over Steve Thurner and Peter Hanke. Brian Garey won Third Flight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.