BELOIT — If you missed the first story stroll, another one is ready—just in time for the holidays.
The Beloit Public Library (BPL) and Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) are teaming up again to host a Downtown Beloit Winter Story Stroll. Participants follow the story, which is broken down page-by-page and displayed in the windows of 10 downtown businesses in the 400 block of E. Grand Ave. The pages went up over the weekend and will remain up until Dec. 31. Families are asked to keep at least a 6 foot distance from others throughout the stroll.
“We had such a successful story stroll this summer and it was so well received we decided to do another one for the winter. It’s a great opportunity for people to visit and window shop, see the decorations downtown or stop in a business and pick up a gift for a family member. It’s a win-win situation,” said Beloit Public Library Marketing and Communications Coordinator Amy Mitchell.
The Downtown Beloit Winter Story Stroll begins at the Beloit Daily News, 444 E. Grand Avenue (formerly home to Turtle Creek Bookstore), and ends at Beloit College’s CELEB, 437 E. Grand Avenue. All 10 businesses are located on the 400 block of Grand Avenue.
Parking is recommended either on the street or in the Broad Street parking lot.
The featured book this winter is “The Silver Snow Day,” the telling of a boring snow day that turns into an adventure when Jeannie can finally go outside to play in the snow in her silver snowsuit. The book is written by Wisconsin author Jean Ottellien and illustrated by Don Ricchio. Ottellien gave permission for BPL to use the book and will host a virtual Facebook Live author talk at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 on Beloit Public Library’s Facebook page.
Copies of The Silver Snow Day are available for purchase at Walnut Creek Awards & Promotions, 408 E. Grand Ave., for a nice keepsake. Kids also can pick up coloring sheets at Walnut Creek and submit them to the DBA, 557 E. Grand Ave., Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. All winners will be selected Jan. 4.
Mitchell is hoping the stroll will encourage reading, and a safe activity for families. For her it’s a great way for the library to do outreach with families during COVID-19. Some visitors to the downtown include those from Roscoe and Rockton and beyond.
“It’s great for the community, family and helps out businesses a little bit,” she said.
New to this stroll is a DBA selfie contest. People can take a selfie in front of one of the story pages and email it to crystal@downtownbeloit.com or share it in the Facebook event for a chance to win a $20 gift card.
The Downtown Beloit Story Stroll is part of the library’s Winter Reading Challenge, which is virtual on the free Beanstack app. Those who complete the Story Stroll challenge will be entered into a drawing for a copy of the book. Families can sign up for the reading challenge on Beanstack and earn even more prizes with multiple challenges that encourage reading all year long at https://beloitlibrary.beanstack.org.