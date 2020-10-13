Yields for corn and soybeans are high with market prices above what was expected last spring, according to University of Wisconsin Extension Agriculture Agent Nick Baker.
Baker said 70 to 80% of the soybeans have been harvested in Rock County, and 5 to 10% of the corn has been harvested.
Although Monday’s rain slowed down the corn harvest for a day, sunny and dry weather should help farmers finish the harvest smoothly. Baker said the corn yields have been good to excellent, due to a healthy amount of rain this summer.
This year’s corn yields are looking to be on par with last year, one of the best years in terms of yields.
“Corn has looked very good. Initial yield numbers are good, and overall it’s a very healthy crop,” Baker said.
“Last year was good, and this year might be a little bit better,” said Paul Luety of Clinton, who farms 3,000 acres with his parents, Ken and Marcia.
“Everyone is happy to have dry weather for a change, compared to last year,” Paul Luety said.
Paul Luety said soybean harvesting is done and corn harvesting was starting on Tuesday. He said the corn is drying down well and as long as weather stays dry, it should be a great harvest.
Baker said there is also much brighter news regarding market prices which are on an upward trend. Farmers had concerns last spring due to lower prices at the time, stemming in part from the COVID-19 pandemic slowing foreign countries from buying grain.
On Monday, Baker said soybeans hit over $10 per bushel and corn was almost $3.60 per bushel.
“It’s giving farmers hope there can be a profit made,” he said.
Baker attributed the higher prices, in part, to Brazil having less of a corn and soybean crop than predicted resulting in them overselling and opening up export market opportunities for the United States.
“Crop reports have been stagnant lately and there is fear with day traders how damaged Iowa is with the storm which have kept prices up,” Baker added.
Overall, Baker said this season will mark a slightly below average year for profitability.
“This spring they were losing money with every acre based on spring prices. Now at least they are breaking even or making money, so there is optimism for the future,” Baker said.
The only weather issue this summer was a dry August, although there were no serious effects on crops.
While some dairy farms have closed down in the pandemic due to low prices, Baker said crop farmers are holding on.
“Price points are helping them have a little optimism for next year,” he said.
Some farmers are forward contracting next year’s crop, getting a contract to sell them now with current prices.
Cooler temperatures are expected in the Stateline Area this week with frost expected Friday and possible snow Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s. South winds will range from 10 to 20 mph..
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s and west winds at 10 to 20 mph.
Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 50s and northwest winds around 15 mph. Lows Thursday night will be around 30 with widespread frost after midnight.
Friday will be mostly sunny with widespread frost in the morning. Highs will be inthe lower 50s. Lows Friday night will be in the lower 30s. There will be areas of frost after midnight.
Saturday will see highs in the mid 50s and lows Saturday night will be in the upper 30s.
Sunday will bring a 20% chance of light rain with highs in the lower 50s. The rain chance will continue Sunday night with the possibility of snow after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 30s.