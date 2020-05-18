BELOIT—Devon Harbison has always been goal-oriented.
The Beloit Turner senior went a long way toward achieving a pair of those goals last week when he officially announced his decision to wrestle for Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio.
While wrestling in college was a long-term goal for Harbison, he chose Ohio Northern for an academic reason that dates back many years.
“I’ve known since my freshman year that I’ve wanted to go into aerospace engineering,” Harbison said. “And specifically, astronautical engineering. Ohio Northern was the best program that wasn’t a Division I athletic school that I could find.”
Harbison’s fascination with the space program began at an early age.
“Every time I went to the library I would get a Wikipedia-type book about space,” Harbison said. “After I’m finished with my degree, I’d like to work for NASA or SpaceX.”
While wrestling at the next level wasn’t his primary focus, soon after making the decision to attend Ohio Northern, he contacted the coach to see if competing at the NCAA Division III school would be a possibility.
“After talking to him, I really liked how he ran the program,” Harbison said. “They are a successful program on the mat, but the thing that I liked was that he puts academics first.”
Harbison had a banner senior year for the Trojans, going 42-6 and advancing to the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament for the second time in his career. Given that all sporting events would stop dead in their tracks less than two weeks later, Harbison was grateful to have finished out his career on the mat, even if it meant losing in the first round of the 120-pound bracket.
“I’m very glad I got to finish,” Harbison siad. “I would’ve been heartbroken to find out that I made it, only then not been able to go. It’s a weird way to end your high school days. Knowing now that it would’ve been my last day, I would have made the attempt to talk to more people, to say goodbye. I honestly didn’t believe that would be our last day.”
Harbison said he’s going to take away only positive memories from his experience at Turner.
“From my teammates to Mr. Ries to all the other coaches, they are the ones that helped build me to where I am now,” Harbison said. “I couldn’t have done it without them, and I never would’ve learned the lessons or been as successful on the mat as I was.”
Harbison, who finished his Trojan career with the third-most wins in school history (131), took first in regionals and second in sectionals his senior year to make a return visit to the Kohl Center.
“Once I made it to state, I knew there was nowhere else to go,” Harbison said. “No matter what happened at that meet, the season was over. So I really enjoyed both times at state. Obviously this year I had some tough luck, but I still stayed up there and supported the rest of my team and enjoyed the weekend.”
Harbison said he grew to eventually appreciate the grind that goes along with being a successful wrestler.
“I didn’t necessarily love all the work associated with being a wrestler,” Harbison said. “But I definitely enjoyed the outcome. Just knowing that I put so much work into it, then being able to see the results and understand how it’s changed me. The entire season, the coaches always are asking what you’re in this for, and what your goals are. To have them pay off is really rewarding.”
More hard work is ahead for Harbison, but that’s never been an issue. He has more goals to go after, and the will to achieve them.
