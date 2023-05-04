BDN_230505_Rachel Cleaver1
As a junior in 2022, Turner's Rachel Cleaver captured a WIAA state team title by winning four events in La Crosse.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT — Track athletes talk all the time about competing against the clock.

In Rachel Cleaver’s case, it’s not a cliche. Her opponent often is strictly the stopwatch.

