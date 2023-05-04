BELOIT — Track athletes talk all the time about competing against the clock.
In Rachel Cleaver’s case, it’s not a cliche. Her opponent often is strictly the stopwatch.
The most celebrated female wheelchair athlete in Wisconsin high school track and field a year ago, the Turner senior often finds herself racing alone.
“We haven’t found many to compete against in high school, but I am still competing through GLASA (Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association) and there are some real fast people there. There is a GLASA meet in two weeks in Lake Forest (Ill.) and there will be some Paralympians and collegiate athletes there. I am hoping to have some really good competition.”
Clever was the female wheelchair Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Athlete of the Year in 2022 after winning four individual events and lugging home the overall trophy for female wheelchair team at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at UW-La Crosse last June.
Cleaver rolled up 40 points to easily outdistance runnerup team Kenosha Indian Trails with 28.
“This season the focus is not only winning, but setting some state records on the track,” she said.
She already owns the shot put record after taking first last season with a mark of 16-feet and three-quarter inches. She also won the 100 meters (22.47), the 400 (1:18.00) and the 800 (2:58.81). Some of her times were actually slower than her previous trip to state because of rainy and less-than-ideal conditions on the track.
She plans a slightly different strategy this season, dropping the 100 and instead competing in the 1600.
“We’re working a lot harder doing endurance training for distance,” she said. “I personally like the mile a lot more because my start in the 100 isn’t the best. We’re keeping the 100 a bit to practice starts, but the long-term goal for state is to drop it and do the mile. This year has been going real well. I’ve already got PRs in the 800 and in the 400 by about two seconds.
Cleaver has also already thrown 16-5.5 inches in the shot put this spring.
“I do the mile at the start of the meet and shot put afterwards,” she said. “That’s been really helping. I don’t know if it is the adrenaline from the mile, or just having the muscles loose. I’ve been throwing it a lot farther in the shot put. I think I can set a state record in that.”
Cleaver said she began weight-lifting in earnest following last year’s state meet and never really stopped.
“I just feel a lot stronger,” she said.
She barely resembles the freshman competitor who had picked up the sport in eighth grade at the behest of Turner Middle School Assistant Principal Matthew Bright.
“He told me this is something I should try and my coaches there also pushed me to keep up with it," she said. "I didn’t even have a racing chair then. I just used my regular wheelchair. I got one my freshman year but then COVID hit so I didn’t really start using it until I was a sophomore.”
Now she is headed to the University of Illinois on scholarship and will compete on the team there.
She credits GLASA with helping her to improve, along with her high school coaches, Nolan Otremba and Andy Coldren.
“If you look at my times from my sophomore year, I’ve come a long way,” Cleaver said. “There is definitely a learning curve. My GLASA coaches said that my high school coaches are some of the best they’ve seen. They have helped a lot. Coach Otremba went to a couple of clinics to help coach me. My sophomore year he and I sat down with Coach Coldren and watched a lot of videos. We used whatever we could find.”
Friday night, Cleaver will be on the track when Turner hosts its annual Beloit Daily News Invitational. The meet includes the following schools: Badger, Big Foot, Brodhead Juda, Clinton, Delavan-Darien, East Troy, Monticello, North Boone, Palmyra-Eagle amd Parkview
The wheelchair competition in the 400, 800 and 1600 will likely just be Cleaver, however. Competing against her biggest rival, the clock.