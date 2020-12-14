BELOIT—The Beloit Turner girls picked up their second victory of the season in easy fashion, taking care of the Big Foot Chiefs 53-22 Tuesday night.
The Trojans were led by Presley Hasse’s 11 points as 11 different Turner players cracked the scoresheet. Turner led 24-11 as the Chiefs continued to struggle offensively.
Lydia Larson led the Chiefs with eight points.
• IOWA-GRANT 45, PARKVIEW 36: The Vikings trailed just 20-18 at halftime but struggled in the second half to host Iowa-Grant.
Parkview was led by Jenna Olin’s 10 points, which included a pair of three-pointers.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: EAST TROY 77, BIG FOOT 57: The Chiefs couldn’t keep up with East Troy’s fast-paced attack, losing by 20 points.
The Trojans assumed a commanding 43-21 lead by halftime and cruised to the victory.
Ryan Nixon led the way for East Troy with 20 points, while Gus Foster continued his strong start for Big Foot with 22 points to lead the Chiefs.