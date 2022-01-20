Turner girls beat East Troy By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Jan 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2022 Updated 4 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — The Beloit Turner girls basketball team picked up its second win in Rock Valley Conference play with a 47-40 win over East Troy. Izzy Adams led the way for Turner, scoring 10 of her 14 points in the second half as Turner rallied from a 21-19 halftime deficit to pick up the win. Nadilee Fernandez and Lacey Combs each added 10 points for Turner, which hit seven three-pointers on the night, including three from Amiya Martin. Amya Pluess and Riley Fitch each had eight points to lead East Troy, which fell to 3-9 in RVC play. TURNER 47, EAST TROY 40East Troy 21 19--40Turner 19 28--47EAST TROY: R Pluess 2 0-0 4, Vinney 2 4-4 8, Lindow 2 1-2 6, Fitch 3 2-5 8, Nelson 3 0-1 6, A Pluess 3 1-4 8. Totals: 15 8-16 40. TURNER: Adams 4 5-7 14, Martin 3 0-0 9, House 1 0-0 2, Combs 4 1-3 10, Fernandez 4 0-1 10, Babilius 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-13 47. 3-pointers: Turner 7 (Fernandez 2, Martin 3, Combs, Adams), East Troy 2 (A Pluess, Lindow). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school district official to resign Fruzen Principal on leave pending misconduct probe BMHS teacher resigning after being placed on leave Welders Supply Co. buys old Cub Foods building Proposal for bar, nightclub at former video store withdrawn Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime