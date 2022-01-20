BELOIT — The Beloit Turner girls basketball team picked up its second win in Rock Valley Conference play with a 47-40 win over East Troy. 

Izzy Adams led the way for Turner, scoring 10 of her 14 points in the second half as Turner rallied from a 21-19 halftime deficit to pick up the win. 

Nadilee Fernandez and Lacey Combs each added 10 points for Turner, which hit seven three-pointers on the night, including three from Amiya Martin. 

Amya Pluess and Riley Fitch each had eight points to lead East Troy, which fell to 3-9 in RVC play. 

TURNER 47, EAST TROY 40

East Troy 21 19--40

Turner 19 28--47

EAST TROY: R Pluess 2 0-0 4, Vinney 2 4-4 8, Lindow 2 1-2 6, Fitch 3 2-5 8, Nelson 3 0-1 6, A Pluess 3 1-4 8. Totals: 15 8-16 40. 

TURNER: Adams 4 5-7 14, Martin 3 0-0 9, House 1 0-0 2, Combs 4 1-3 10, Fernandez 4 0-1 10, Babilius 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-13 47. 

3-pointers: Turner 7 (Fernandez 2, Martin 3, Combs, Adams), East Troy 2 (A Pluess, Lindow). 

