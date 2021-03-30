TOWN OF BELOIT — As construction continues on the newest school in the Beloit Turner School District, administrators are excited for the future and project leaders say the efforts are still on track for completion this summer.
“Things are going very well,” said Project Superintendent Skip Hegemann with Scherrer Construction. “All of the teams have been working well together to create a smooth-running project.”
Building the brand new Garden Prairie Intermediate School was one of several major projects approved by voters in a 2018 referendum. Other substantial additions to the district have been renovations at the middle and high school campus and installing secure entrances at schools.
“To see the projects come to completion and to see Garden Prairie Intermediate School rise out of an empty field has been a point of pride for all members of our district,” District Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said. “Once we are able to bring community members on site and they are able to see these projects first hand, they will no doubt be filled with pride in the future of our district.”
Garden Prairie Intermediate School will become the “Home of the Wolves” when it opens in time for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
The new intermediate school will serve grades 2 through 5, which in turn has allowed for expanded preschool programs at Powers Elementary School.
Scherrer Construction, out of Burlington, is partnering on the Garden Prairie project with Beloit-based Klobucar Construction, with additional help from numerous subcontractors.
An average of 75 workers have been active at the site every day, Hegemann said.
Garden Prairie Intermediate School is located on a 14-acre site along South Bartells Drive, to the northwest of the middle and high school campus.
The new building will replace Townview Elementary School. The cost of the project is roughly $17 million.
Work is well underway on the interior design, Hegemann said, with plans to continue working on the exterior, parking lot, sidewalks and playgrounds this spring.
Teams spent the early months of 2021 painting and coating the walls inside the building, before moving on to begin installing cabinetry, lights, floors and erecting metal panels on the front side of the school’s exterior.
The school’s gymnasium is already complete. District officials have floated the possibility of some high school sports teams sharing use of the facility in the future.
Hegemann said construction crews are adding ceilings to classrooms and other spaces, with the majority of that work expected to wrap up by the end of April.
The front entrance and main office spaces already have been built out, with doors and windows set to be installed this spring.
To date, the Turner School District has spent $390,436.71 on referendum projects during the 2018-19 school year, another $4,784,626,97 in 2019-20 and $12,291,148.95 in 2020-21.
Total referendum expenses so far amount to $17,466,212.63.
The referendum projects will not be 100% complete by the end of this calendar year, McCarthy said, adding that the district’s fiscal year ends on June 30, 2021.
“Our staff was a part of the design process throughout. Their initial feedback was invaluable in areas from furniture, to lockers, to playground equipment, and beyond. Our community has been given routine updates on our progress throughout the process,” McCarthy said.
All of the roughly $26 million referendum dollars have been allocated specifically for projects such as building the new school, renovating the high school weight room, adding classrooms for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) curriculum, and replacing the bleachers and flooring inside the high school gymnasium.
Beloit area company Corporate Contractors Inc., completed renovating the high school weight room during winter break, and athletic teams began using the facility earlier this year. General student use began in cohorts in February.
Student usage of the new STEAM classrooms and workshops has looked a bit different than originally anticipated this school year, as the pandemic reshaped classroom schedules and students’ daily routines.
The district’s reopening model has involved a block schedule, with students learning in small groups with each class being a few hours long.
Working in small groups this year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, students have had several hours at a time to utilize the wood and metals workshops on certain days of the week.
The art rooms and middle school areas have been used since the beginning of the academic year.
“The extra space and resources could not have come at a better time given the extra space we needed to begin operations this year,” McCarthy said.
Recalling the beginning of the referendum process, McCarthy said a key focus for the district was revamping their existing facilities.
“When we began this process, we said what we are about to undertake will live for a minimum of 40 to 50-plus years into the future. When you see these facilities in comparison to what we had, the future is here and it looks bright,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy said the benefits of the referendum will be felt in the community for decades to come.
“Our school and surrounding communities are blessed with a number of wonderful resources, but the shining star of those resources must be our school system,” McCarthy said. “I think we have reinforced that belief and have the proof in our new facilities and overall programming. We have always been a district of choice in the area, and these facilities will further reinforce why families will want to see their children in our schools.”