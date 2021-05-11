CLINTON, Wis. — The Beloit Turner baseball team stayed perfect with a 12-0 victory at Clinton Tuesday afternoon.
The Trojans scored a run in the top of the first before breaking free for seven runs in the second and another three in the third.
Sean McCarthy struck the big blow for the Trojans in the second with a two-run single. Connor Hughes, Cal Ries and Konnor Giddley each added RBI's in the uprising.
Will Lauterbach and Giddley added RBI hits in the third as the Trojans extended their advantage.
Meanwhile Jackson Burk struck out seven of the 10 batters he faced in three scoreless innings, and Grant Revels added two innings of scoreless ball for the Trojans.
Dayton Yuhas had a productive night offensively, finishing with two hits and three runs scored.
Noah Mieses allowed 11 runs in two innings to take the loss for the Cougars on the mound.
The two teams will meet again, this time in Beloit, Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
• SOFTBALL: BRODHEAD 4, CLINTON 1: The Cardinals came up with a road victory behind another stellar pitching performance from McKenna Young Tuesday afternoon.
Young allowed three hits and one unearned run while striking out 15 Cougars to record the victory. Felicia Tebuert had two of Clinton's three hits.
Taetum Hoesly had three hits to pace the Brodhead attack while Madisyn Kail added a pair of knocks. scored a run in the first, two in the fifth and one more in the seventh against Teubert.