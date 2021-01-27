WHITEWATER, Wis.—The Turner girls basketball team fell short Wednesday night at Whitewater, falling to the Whippets 66-58.
The game was tied at 56 with 1:45 left when Whitewater senior Kacie Carollo nailed a three-pointer from the left corner to give the Whippets a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Olivia Tinder led the Trojans with 13 points, while Presley Hasse hit four three-pointers to account for all 12 of her points. Peyton Hasse added 11 for Turner.
Carollo was outstanding for the Whippets, finishing with a game-high 31 points.
WHITEWATER 66, TURNER 58
Turner 27 31—58
Whitewater 28 38—66
TURNER: Adams 1 0-0 2, Wilson 1 0-0 3, Fitzgerald 4 3-3 11, Pres Hasse 4 0-2 12, Klossner 3 0-0 6, Tinder 5 3-6 13, Peyt Hasse 5 1-2 11. Totals: 23 7-13 58.
WHITEWATER: Skindingsrude 2 0-1 6, Kilar 2 7-8 11, Carollo 8 11-16 31, DePorter 3 3-4 10, Truesdale 1 0-0 3, Linos 2 1-1 5. Totals: 18 22-30 66.
3-point goals: Turner 5 (Pres Hasse 4, Wilson), Whitewater 8 (Carollo 4, Truesdale, Deporter, Skindingsrude 2). Total fouls: Whitewater 14, Turner 20.