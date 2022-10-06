Trio to be inducted into Greater Beloit Bowling Council Hall of Fame By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Updated 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Townsend +2 Moore Zarnstorff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Bowling Council Hall of Fame will induct four outstanding bowlers on Oct. 29 at a Bowler Recognition Banquet at the South Beloit Businessmen’s HallLarry Moore, Mike Townsend Jr. and Richie Zarnstorff will join the GBBC Hall of Fame.As well as the inductees, others who will be honored include the Bowler of the Year, those bowlers with High Series, High Game, High Average and Most Improved.Dinner tickets are $25 and available from any current board member or at Viking Lanes.The event will be catered Mary’s Place Custom Catering. Cocktails are at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m.There will be cash and door prizes. Raffle tickets will be also be available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 4-year-old dies in Beloit traffic accident Beloit Police: 4-year-old had fallen in parking lot before hit by vehicle 9-year-old boy hit by car in Janesville Beloit Hall of Fame inductees to be honored Beloit man sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking, drug charges Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime