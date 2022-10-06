BDN_221007_Zarnstorff

Zarnstorff

SOUTH BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Bowling Council Hall of Fame will induct four outstanding bowlers on Oct. 29 at a Bowler Recognition Banquet at the South Beloit Businessmen’s Hall

Larry Moore, Mike Townsend Jr. and Richie Zarnstorff will join the GBBC Hall of Fame.

