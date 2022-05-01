TOWN OF BELOIT - The open burning period in the Town of Beloit has been extended until May 31 by order of the town fire chief.

Residents can burn leaves, natural wood such as tree branches and brush. Residents may not burn garbage, treated lumber products, paper products, cardboard, plastic rubber or manure.

Burning should be limited to between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.. All fires must be at least 50 feet away form any structure or combustible materials.

Fires must be doused if they generate smoke that may obscure a public roadway or in another way pose a threat to public safety.