KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss six weeks because of a tear in the middle of his left hand suffered in a game last weekend.

The playoff-contending White Sox made the announcement Tuesday after losing to Kansas City 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. The 29-year-old Anderson, an All-Star the last two seasons, is batting .301.

