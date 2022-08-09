KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss six weeks because of a tear in the middle of his left hand suffered in a game last weekend.
The playoff-contending White Sox made the announcement Tuesday after losing to Kansas City 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. The 29-year-old Anderson, an All-Star the last two seasons, is batting .301.
Anderson will have surgery on Thursday in Chicago. He was hurt Saturday on a check swing in his last at-bat in a win at Texas.
“Huge blow. He’s one of our All-Stars and one of our leaders,” White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn said.
If Anderson returned in six weeks, he’d rejoin the club with two weeks left in the regular season.
PRO FOOTBALL
• BEREA, Ohio—Jakeem Grant Sr.’s first season with the Cleveland Browns changed in an instant. It might be over.
The speedy wide receiver and return specialist likely tore his left Achilles tendon on Tuesday, a tough personal blow and another setback for Cleveland’s return game which he was going to help turn around.
Grant was carted off the field after getting hurt while battling cornerback A.J. Green during a one-on-one passing drill. Grant didn’t land awkwardly, but it quickly became obvious he was badly hurt.
Grant pounded his hand into the grass and writhed in pain on the ground as two trainers came to assist him. He was then placed on a cart and driven into the team’s facility as practice continued.
The 29-year-old is scheduled to undergo further testing.
• ASHBURN, Va.—Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant.
Rivera announced the change Tuesday. He hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as the Carolina Panthers coach.
Mills’ father, longtime Saints and Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, was enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, last weekend.
“Very difficult,” Rivera said of the decision. “I’ve known Sam a long time, and he’s a very good football coach, and I really appreciate everything he’s done. He helped us win a division our first year, and just some things got tough last year. But there’s some things that I felt I wanted to change.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• ATLANTA—A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors.
University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association.
Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season.
The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”