SOUTH BELOIT - A semi-tractor-trailer and a car were involved in a crash on Interstate 39/90 Thursday that resulted in three people being taken to area hospitals.
The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to the crash scene near mile marker 2 at about 6:36 p.m., according to a post on the Harlem-Roscoe Facebook page. Crews had to extricate the driver of the semi truck, which had rolled over on its side. The truck driver was taken to a hospital by Harlem-Roscoe crews.
South Beloit Fire Department crews assisted on the scene and South Beloit ambulance crews transported the driver and passenger of the Chevy Equinox involved in the crash to a hospital.