SOUTH BELOIT—Everyone’s invited to come and see the newly renovated Mobil gas station and plaza, 1403 Pate Plaza Drive, with its new offering of Noble Roman’s pizza.
Jaz Samra and her husband, Harry Samra, who own several gas stations and Chester’s Fried Chicken in Beloit, said they were excited to renovate the Mobil gas station and plaza in South Beloit to make it a more family-friendly offering for the community. It officially re-opened on July 21.
The plaza already is home to Stateline Chiropractic, Jena’s gaming, Stateline CBD Kratom & More and Martial Arts Club Impacto. It has two vacancies the Samras expect to fill soon.
The Samras purchased the plaza in November and months were spent adding new flooring, counters and walls to give the gas station a modern look.
“It’s completely renovated from top to bottom,” Jaz Samra said.
The Mobil has lots of tasty attractions such as soft serve ice cream and slushes, hot and cold beverages and various snack items.
Noble Roman’s acts as a miniature restaurant inside of the Mobil. There are 15 pizza toppings available and specialty pizzas such as hoppin’ jalapeno, BBQ chicken, Hawaiian, big daddy BBQ, four cheese and “the works.”
Noble Roman’s also offers hot breakfast ranging from biscuits and sausage gravy to bacon, egg and cheese biscuits as well as sweets such as croissants and cinnamon biscuits and rounds. Other hot items include baked subs, burgers, wraps, lasagna and chicken wings.
“People can order ahead of time and come and pick it up if they like,” Jaz Samra added.
Jaz Samra moved to the area nine years ago from the Chicago suburbs to marry her husband. They have two children, a 2-year-old as well as a 7-year-old who attends Todd Elementary School.
Jaz Samra said she’s enjoyed her foray into the gas station business.
Jaz Samra said she always encourages employees to greet, be friendly and recognize their customers.
The new Mobil is open 5 a.m.—midnight, Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m.—midnight Saturday and Sunday.