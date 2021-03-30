BELOIT — How do you educate thousands of students when every school has been shut down?
School District of Beloit administrators and teachers say they did what educators do: they continued to learn and instruct.
But it wasn’t quite that simple.
When the government shutdown set in during March of 2020—due to the outbreak of COVID-19—many thought it would be temporary.
Nearly a year later, the Beloit School District schools were still closed to students, and teachers are still instructing classed remotely.
A few weeks into the shutdown—when it became obvious it was going to last a while—the district adopted a remote learning model named Seesaw. The program involves students being connected to their various schools and classroom teachers through apps on their iPads and other devices.
To accomplish that, the district distributed iPads to every student. Those who did not have Internet access were given wi-fi access paid for by the district, administrators said.
Teachers are still in their respective schools, but students are not allowed in yet. Using programs such as Zoom, teachers, students and their pupils can see each other’s faces and interact on their screens.
The question is, how is it working?
Here is what educators at several schools said about shutting down and then changing to distance learning at their sites:
Meeting students’ needs
“Beyond getting over the shock and disbelief, our staff got together collaboratively to determine how we would meet the student needs from a distance,” said Gaston Elementary Principal Fonda Lewis.
When Seesaw was introduced: “We had a framework laid out for us for attendance, instruction and a social/emotional piece,” she said.
“It has gone very well. I am pleasantly surprised by the connection to students and to families. We have even better engagement now than before the winter break,” Lewis said in late January. “Families really have put a lot of effort into this—they want the best for their kids.”
At Gaston, the 300 students include 4-year-olds in Pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first, second and third grade students.
Even the 4-year-olds are adept at using the remote devices.
“You wouldn’t believe it. It blows my mind,” Lewis said.
They can also join with other classes, sing songs, practice their “letter” of the day and share things, she said. Parents also can see what kids are learning that day.
Lewis also acknowledged changing to distance learning has been a huge challenge for some families who have to change their schedules, especially work schedules, or find someone to help their child with distant learning while they are at work.
For older students, a major benefit is that they have had several years of practice with iPads, Lewis said. However, Seesaw was new for all.
“I cannot say enough about staff and families. We’ve learned a lot and the kids have learned a lot,” Lewis said.
Second-grade teacher Betty Otto said she teaches remotely on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays are staff development days for professional learning, she said.
On the days she teaches the kids, they start with a live meeting to build classroom community and review lessons, she said. Then it’s on to math, reading, writing, science or social studies. The social/emotional components of Seesaw include such things as learning about character traits. Later in the day, there is small group or individual instruction, Otto said.
The students also have gym, music, library or art a few times a week.
Before the schools closed, physical education teacher Jennifer Pozzani taught kids to focus on fitness by running, jumping, skipping and more.
“It was quite different,” she said.
When asked how she leads exercise with students remotely, she said it can be done.
“I focus on small spaces. If you can stand up, stretch your arms out, that’s all the space you need.”
Pozzani exercises with the kids from the gym inside the school and they can see and talk to each other.
She also said once a month, students can get hands on materials such as art packets, a physical education packet, worksheets, instruction sheets and supplies they might not have at home.
Pozzani said the support the families have given staff has been “amazing.”
Surreal school year
Michelle Hendrix-Nora is the principal at McNeel Intermediate School, where about 550 students are enrolled in grades 4-8.
“I remember March 13, it was just kind of surreal,” she said of learning about the shutdown to come.
“We didn’t know what to expect.”
So the staff gave out a couple weeks of assignments, but that of course, soon changed. Hendrix-Nora’s thoughts then turned to: “How do we get the kids what they need?”
Through the Seesaw program and remote devices, the solutions began to take shape.
“It was like triage,” she said. “We did the best we could.”
By fall, the district was more prepared having had experience with the remote program and more collaboration or brainstorming with staff over the summer.
And so, school resumed.
“It’s so different to be minus 550 people. I miss them all the time. We miss them, but we want them to be safe,” Hendrix-Nora said. “It has been a different year, but our love for students and families has grown stronger.”
As for student participation in distant learning, she said: “We have a pretty good percentage.”
Moreover, some students are doing better than before.
“There are a lot of positives,” she said. “Some students have blossomed and grown during this.”
For that reason, when schools open again, the distant learning method might be one to be adopted for some students in the future, she said.
Besides classroom learning, at this age, social interaction also is important and the school still offers clubs for pupils such as the Disney, Lego, Social Justice and more virtual activities. Teachers give an hour a month to head the school clubs. Also, there was a drive-in movie with a big inflatable screen on the grounds and a virtual paint night set up by the PTO. There was even a D.J.—kids could dance at home to the music.
For families and students who need some help with distant learning, staff helps kids at various places in the city such as the Stateline Boys & Girls Club, the Stateline YMCA and a couple daycare facilities, Hendrix-Nora said.
Checking in regularly
At the high school, just under 1,700 students are enrolled, said Beloit Memorial High School Principal Emily Pelz.
As for participation in the distant learning program, “We have a fair amount, but distant learning isn’t for everyone,” Pelz said.
“It fluctuates, we’ve had 50 percent up to 80 percent, it ebbs and flows.”
After setting up the initial program, some changes have been made.
“We’ve had the opportunity to refine our distance learning model,” she said.
Still, the biggest challenge has been the ebb and flow of student engagement.
“We had to adapt as to how to reach out to kids and so that is very taxing for the teachers,” Pelz said.
“They want to reach all the kids. Staff is going through the process of changing the instructional model; they’ve been forced to change things and learn new techniques. It has been a learning curve for staff, but I’m very proud of what they have accomplished.”
As for student challenges, “I think they are similar, this is a nontraditional form of learning to get used to.”
Pelz said parents and students are looking forward to coming back to school and that many feel they have missed out on things such as homecoming, prom and graduation.
“Those are the cultural things. We are striving for in-person graduation this year,” Pelz said.
When asked if she would change anything about distance learning, Pelz said it is being examined continually.
“I do feel the staff is doing a phenomenal job of implementation. But we will still continue to find things we can do.”
Pelz also said she is grateful for the support of the families.