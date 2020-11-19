ROCKFORD—A man who was arrested in Georgia is being accused of a murder that occurred 33 years ago in Rockford.
Jesse Smith, 64, was indicted by a grand jury on the charge of first degree murder, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
He is accused in the death of Tammy Tracey who disappeared on May 27, 1987. The 19-year-old Tracy took her car to Searles Park in Rockford, to wax, but she never returned home. About a year later, on April 15, 1988, her body was found in the Sugar River Forest Preserve. Autopsy results indicated she had been shot and stabbed. During a 30-plus year investigation, Smith was developed as a suspect. Albany, Georgia police recently took the suspect into custody.