BELOIT—Sun Prairie boasts both the Coach of the Year and Player of the Year on the 2022 All-Big Eight Conference baseball team.
Coach Rob Hamilton racked up his 400th career victory in his 20th season while pitcher/shortstop Davis Hamilton is a North Dakota State recruit.
Beloit Memorial’s lone contribution to the team is junior designated hitter Decarlos Nora, who earned Honorable Mention.
The entire team follows:
• FIRST TEAM: Pitchers: Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie, sr.; Jack Ryan, J. Craig, sr.; Nick West, Verona, sr. Catcher: Tyler Piotrowski, M. Memorial, sr. Outfielders: Aidan Baccus, West, sr.; Mason Armstrong, Verona, jr.; Stephen Paulsen, Middleton, sr.; Patrick Schork, Craig, sr. Infielders: Jake Schaffner, Craig, jr.; Aiden Schenk, Craig, jr.; Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie, sr.; Max Steiner, Verona, sr. Designated hitter: Devin Gudenschwager, Craig, jr.
SECOND TEAM: Pitchers: Riley Peterson, Verona, jr.; J.T. Hockers, Middleton, sr. Catcher: Cal Donovan, West, so. Outfielders: NJ Elias, Verona, sr.; Sam Ostrenga, Sun Prairie, so.; Max Glusick, Sun Prairie, fr. Isaac Wendler, Sun Prairie, so.; Casey Wambach, Sun Prairie, fr.; Isaac Seip, East, sr.; Jason Sarbacker, Middleton, sr. Designated hitter: Drew Kavanaugh, Sun Prairie, so.
HONORABLE MENTION: Pitchers: Eamonn Mulhern, East, sr.; Zak Jessup, M. Memorial, sr. Catchers: Mason Fink, Verona, sr.; Julien Oterro-Torres, Sun Prairie, jr. Outfielders: Matt Zimmerman, Middleton, sr. Infielders: Devin Coyle, La Follette, jr.; Garrett Hoppe, Verona, sr.; Preston Roell, Middleton, sr.; Brandon Barfield, West, sr.; Hayden Hellenbrand, Middleton, jr.; Peter Sellwood, M. Memorial, jr. Designated hitter: Reid Adams, M. Memorial, jr.; Decarlos Nora, Beloit Memorial, jr.; Matthew Keel, Verona, sr.