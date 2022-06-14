GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—Sun Prairie had the bases loaded with two outs and trailing 4-1 in its quarterfinals matchup against No. 8 seed Bay Port in the 2022 WIAA Division I State Tournament.
Jackson Hunley scored on a wild pitch by Pirates’ pitcher E. Plog, but Addison Ostrenga struck out swinging and the No. 1 seed Cardinals found themselves out of the running for the championship.
Sun Prairie jumped out to a quick lead after Huntley stole home in the first, but Bay Port tied it up on an RBI double in the second and took a 3-1 lead after John Nickle stole home and Cole Bensen hit a one-run single.
Bay Port tacked on another run in the sixth. Starter Cole Bensen only allowed one run on four hits and struck out four in 6.1 innings pitched.
Sun Prairie starter Davis Hamilton allowed four runs, three of them earned, on seven hits and struck out seven.
• MILTON 8, ARROWHEAD 5: No. 8 seed Milton upset No. 3 seed Arrowhead 8-5 to advance to the semifinals.
Milton blasted ahead early after Owen Holcomb smacked a two-run triple to left field and then stole home to give the Red Hawks a 3-0 lead after two innings.
Milton added three more runs in the third, but Arrowhead scored three in the third off of starting pitcher Jack Campion to cut the lead in half.
Campion made up for his blemish in the next inning, hitting a two-run homer to give the Red Hawks a 8-3 lead, and Arrowhead only mustered up two more runs in the sixth to seal the win for Milton.
The semifinals will be a battle of the underdogs as the Red Hawks face No. 7 seed Greendale, which upset No. 2 seed Eau Claire North in the quarterfinals.
No. 5 seed Menomonee Falls beat No. 4 seed Westosha Central 6-1 to advance to the semifinals against Bay Port.