BELOIT—As Beloit celebrated another strong year of economic development in all sectors for 2019, officials say they recognize steps must be taken to ensure there’s enough ready land for future development in the city and across Rock County.
Beloit Economic Development Director Andrew Janke, who also serves as executive director of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, said attracting a developer like Amazon to Beloit will create a buzz around the region about the small border city.
“We are committed to keeping up that pace with any future projects,” Janke said. “Hopefully this project creates ‘buzz’ in the industry that Beloit has a skilled and responsive economic development team in place.”
Countywide, there are about 425 acres of available land for industrial development, according to data provided by the Rock County Development Alliance.
Of those 425 acres, about 320 acres are considered “shovel-ready” for businesses to come in and start due diligence and construction work. Land with a shovel-ready designation elevates the status of the property to make it more competitive and attractive for development, according to RCDA Economic Development Director James Otterstein.
Otterstein said the total acreage refers to land that is both publicly and privately owned, but zoned for industrial use along with infrastructure—roads, water, sewer, gas, electric—in place.
There has been over 7.5 million square feet of new commercial and industrial space built in Rock County since 2010, according to RCDA data.
“That’s about an average of 750,000 square feet developed annually,” Otterstein said. “If you run with those numbers, that’s a pretty good clip of land getting used.”
Otterstein said major acquisitions including the 1 million-square-foot Dollar General warehouse/distribution center for Janesville in 2015 and the 1 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Beloit announced in October 2019 show the county’s available land is valuable, but stressed those projects are outliers in terms of their scope and development size.
In Beloit, the Gateway Business Park was created in 2001 with 450 acres set aside for future development. In total, 255 acres remain open for future use, Janke said.
“The Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation’s Business Development Committee anticipated the need and conducted a mapping exercise to identify areas in and around the Gateway Business Park that could be priority areas to consider if the Park were to be expanded,” Janke said.
Out of the 255 acres still available in the Gateway, 209 acres are zoned for various degrees of manufacturing; 30 acres are zoned commercial office and 15 acres as residential multi-family.
Since 2000, the Gateway area designated as a tax increment financing district has created more than 1,000 new jobs and an additional tax base valued in excess of $140 million, according to Beloit finance records obtained by the Beloit Daily News.
Some land in the Gateway borders the Town of Turtle.
In November, Turtle filed a notice of claim against the city relating to its boundary agreement with Beloit, a document that was approved in 1999 and is set to expire at the end of 2021.
City Manager Lori Curtis Luther declined to comment on the boundary agreement issue.
Commercial Property Group developer Joel Patch says the city must make a focused effort to secure a boundary agreement with Turtle that supports future growth.
“You look at that area, and that’s a natural area for growth,” Patch said. “That’s something that’s really going to come to the forefront. You can’t go south because of the state line, and the natural growth is northeast. It’s about finding a balance with Turtle to continue growth but not infringe on them.”
Otterstein said the RCDA typically sees inquiries for potential projects around 138,000-square-feet. A typical 140,000-square-foot industrial building requires about a dozen acres, depending on parking and storm water requirements, according to RCDA.
“Rock County’s inventory is not large enough to sustain the overall demand trajectory,” Otterstein said. “A strong year, populated by a pair of industrial projects can easily absorb between 30-50 acres. If those projects happen to be larger than average, such was the case for Dollar General and Amazon, then the amount of acreage absorbed will change dramatically.”
Complicating those land issues are the requirements needed by each new company based on operations and related growth needs.
“Simply having x-amount of acres doesn’t necessary make the grade,” Otterstein said. “In short, a community must have the right type of land profile—size, location, configuration, topography, adjacent land use—to appeal, as well as accommodate, different types of (industrial) businesses.”
To that end, Otterstein said communities need to make sure they are not land-locked because when it comes down to it, without the land asset, there’s no development interest.
“No development interest equals to no capital investments; no economic or business base diversification activities; no employment opportunities; no community growth,” Otterstein said.
