CHICAGO—Marcus Stroman threw six effective innings for his sixth straight victory and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Thursday night for a three-game sweep.

Ian Happ had a triple, double and single and drove in two runs, and Christopher Morel went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Chicago had 12 hits to reach double-digits for the third straight game.

