There is still time to make a child’s holiday season a little brighter by donating a gently used or new children’s book to the Books for Kids campaign.
The Books For Kids book collection drive is continuing until Dec. 16.
We are asking area residents to give the gift of reading to a child this holiday season. That gift will serve a child throughout their lifetime as reading is something we never outgrow.
To make the book donation process easy, donation boxes have been set up in nine Stateline Area locations. Locations are as follows:
- The Beloit Daily News, 444 E. Grand Ave., Suite 102
- The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
- Bushel and Pecks Local Market, 328 State St.
- Culver’s Restaurant, 2676 Cranston Road
- Woodman’s Food Market, 1877 S. Madison Road
- Piggly Wiggly, 1827 Prairie Ave.
- Talcott Free Library, 101 E. Main St., Rockton
- South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit
- Schnucks Grocery, 4860 Hononegah Road, Roscoe
Residents also are reminded they can support two worthy causes at once at the Beloit Public Library. Those who purchase used books from the Friends At Beloit Library (FABL) shelves and then drop those books in the Books for Kids box are supporting the library and the book drive at the same time.
This year, books will be donated to the Stateline Boys and Girls Club and the Defy Domestic Abuse—Beloit.