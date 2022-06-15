PITTSBURGH—Minkah Fitzpatrick is staying in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers signed their star safety to a five-year contract on Wednesday. Financial details were not released. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $73.6 million, which would make him the highest-paid safety in the league.
The 25-year-old Fitzpatrick was ready to enter the final year of his rookie contract. He has been spectacular at times since arriving in Pittsburgh in a trade with Miami in September 2019 and was selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team in each of his first two seasons with the Steelers.
Fitzpatrick said in a release he was “shocked” and “excited” as he enters the prime of his career.
“It’s just the beginning,” Fitzpatrick said. “I am appreciative. I am thankful. Now I just want to keep on chopping. I love the history here. What it stands for. The standard we are held to.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Army-Navy game will be played in New England for the first time, the service academies announced Wednesday as they revealed the five cities that will host the game over the next five years.
Next year’s game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of the New England Patriots.
The 2024 game will be at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, followed by M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in 2025, the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in 2026, and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in 2027.
Philly, the game’s traditional home, has hosted 90 times and was previously announced as the host this year on Dec. 10.
PRO BASEBALL
• The Milwaukee Brewers put closer Josh Hader on the paternity list before Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets and expect him to miss three days.
Hader began Wednesday tied with San Diego’s Taylor Rogers for the MLB lead with 19 saves. The left-hander is 0-1 with a 0.92 ERA in 21 appearances this year.
Hader has pitched only three times since May 30. Milwaukee had won just twice in its last 13 games.
• Colorado Rockies setup man Tyler Kinley will likely miss the rest of the season with a flexor tear in his right elbow.
Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that an MRI revealed the tear and a sprain in Kinley’s pitching elbow. He’s scheduled to undergo a procedure soon and Black did not rule out the need for Tommy John surgery.
The 31-year-old Kinley was off to the best start of his career, sporting a 0.75 ERA over 25 appearances. He allowed just two earned runs and 21 hits in 24 innings, while striking out 27 and walking six.