BELOIT — Shopko Optical welcomes Anthony Drew, O.D., to its team of optometrists. He is available to serve patients living in or near the Beloit area and specializes in primary eye care and multi-focal contact lens fitting.
“Dr. Drew joins our team with 18 years of eye care experience and loves sharing his passion for eye health with others,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO.
Born and raised in Waunakee, Wis., Dr. Drew graduated from the Illinois College of Optometry.
