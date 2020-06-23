BELOIT — NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes in Beloit will partner with Chicago-based Monopar Therapeutics to develop possible treatments for critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to a company announcement issued Tuesday.
“We are pleased to work together with Monopar in the battle against COVID-19,” said Stephen Merrick, CEO of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “Our hope is that, by joining forces, we can develop a targeted radiopharmaceutical treatment that has the ability to prevent patients with severe COVID-19 from being placed on ventilators and from dying.”
The partnership will bring NorthStar’s expertise in the production, supply and distribution of medical radioisotopes with Monopar’s therapeutic drug development portfolio to find treatments for COVID-19.
The companies will pair select antibodies to a therapeutic radioisotope in order to create “highly selective agent that has the potential to kill” immune cells that cause inflammation that leads to severe lung injury to COVID-19 patients.
“This collaboration is a powerful combination of unique scientific and technical expertise to help combat severe COVID-19,” said CEO of Monopar Therapeutics Chandler Robinson, MD.
