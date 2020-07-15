BELOIT — First National Bank and Trust (FNBT) announced that Ryan Renz has been promoted to vice president and controller.
Renz joined FNBT’s accounting department in 2017 with more than 15 years of banking experience and one year in public accounting. In 2018 he was promoted to assistant vice president and controller. As controller, Renz works closely with the bank’s chief financial officer in preparing month-end financial reports, budget reconciliation and review, as well as regulatory reporting.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in business administration. In 2018, Renz also completed the Graduate School of Banking’s Financial Managers School in Madison. Renz has served on the board of directors for alumni association at his alma mater and currently serves on its audit committee. He also is a past president and member of the Rotary Club of Indiana-Midday.
