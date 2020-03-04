The SSM Health – Janesville campus has recently welcomed two new Family Medicine providers.
Dr. Preyanshu Parekh is a new Family Medicine physician at SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Janesville East. He completed medical school at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Mercy North Iowa, in Mason City, Iowa. He is affiliated with American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), Iowa Medical Society (IMS), Iowa Academy of Family physicians and Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association (IOMS).
Dr. Benjamin Chao is a new Family Medicine physician practicing at SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Janesville East. He attended medical school at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Monroe Hospital and Clinics. He is certified by the ACLS, American Osteo Board of Family Medicine, Drug Enforcement Administration and Wisconsin Medical Examining Board.
