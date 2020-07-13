MERCYHEALTH WELCOMES RADIOLOGIST
Mercyhealth welcomed Dr. Nimarta Singh to the staff at Javon Bea Hospital–Rockton and Riverside, and Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Harvard.
Her special interests include body imaging, women’s health, particularly uterine fibroids and treating pelvic congestion syndrome through gonadal vein embolization.
Dr. Singh earned her medical degree at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. She then served her diagnostic radiology residency at University of Chicago Medicine in Chicago and interventional radiology fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital–Harvard Medical School in Boston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.