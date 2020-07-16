ROCKFORD — Mercyhealth welcomed Cai Yuan, MD, to the cancer care staff of Mercyhealth Cancer Center–Rockford.
Her special interests include lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, anemia and lymphoma.
Yuan earned her medical degree at the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China. She then served her residency at AdventHealth in Orlando, Fla. and is fellowship trained in oncology and hematology from the University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.
