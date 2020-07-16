Cai Yuan, MD

ROCKFORD — Mercyhealth welcomed Cai Yuan, MD, to the cancer care staff of Mercyhealth Cancer Center­–Rockford.

Her special interests include lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, anemia and lymphoma.

Yuan earned her medical degree at the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China. She then served her residency at AdventHealth in Orlando, Fla. and is fellowship trained in oncology and hematology from the University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.