BELOIT —PlayMonster announced Jeff Freeman has been appointed new vice president global operations.
Freeman, a veteran senior-level business management and operations executive whose career includes twenty years in leadership positions at American Girl/Mattel, will join the team in the newly created role, reporting to CEO Bob Wann and based in the company’s corporate headquarters in Beloit.
In his role, Freeman will lead and oversee the management of all areas of manufacturing to build and develop operations that support the company’s long and short-term planning and strategic direction.
For the last several years, Freeman has run a business management consulting practice, where he guided a variety of clients across different industries, while also serving as an adjunct professor at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Previously, Freeman served as the senior vice president - supply chain for American Girl from 2002 through 2016 managing an annual budget of over $200 million.
“We are so pleased to welcome Jeff Freeman to the team,” says Wann. “At this time of International expansion and global franchise building, Jeff brings yet another significant and high level of experience to our leadership team in a very exciting growth period at PlayMonster.