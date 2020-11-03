JANESVILLE—SSM Health Dean Medical Group - Edgerton welcomed two new family medicine providers to their team, Dr. Adam Buhalog and Dr. Garrett McNulty.
Buhalog received his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and completed his internship/residency in Janesville. Buhalog is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, California Medical Board, Drug Enforcement Administration and Wisconsin Medical Examining Board.
McNulty received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine and completed his internship/residency in Janesville. He is certified by the ACLS, American Board of Family Medicine, Drug Enforcement Administration and Wisconsin Medical Examining Board.