BELOIT — Steven M. Eldred, executive chairman of the board for Centre 1 Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of First National Bank and Trust (FNBT), and David N. McCoy, president and CEO of FNBT, announced the election of Don O’Day to the board of directors of the bank and the holding company.
O’Day joined FNBT in 2017 and was promoted to executive vice president and chief banking officer in 2019. He plays a key role in the execution of the bank’s strategy as he leads the commercial and consumer banking sales teams in serving our communities.
“Don’s focus on our customer family and the overall customer experience combined with his remarkable career in executive leadership helps position First National Bank and Trust for future growth,” said McCoy. “He was instrumental in the development of the bank’s strategic plan and now as the newest member of the board of directors, he will continue to be a driving force in its execution.”
O’Day earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Illinois - Champaign-Urbana. He began his career as a vice president and branch manager with Oak Brook Bank before moving to Cole Taylor Bank in Rosemont, Ill., where he served various roles of increased responsibility. He was serving as senior vice president (SVP), director of community banking when he left Cole Taylor Bank to become SVP, regional retail manager at Banco Popular North America, also in Rosemont. Within a year, O'Day was promoted to the position of SVP, Illinois business banking director. He was later recruited by Suburban Bank and Trust in Elmhurst, Ill., where he served as executive vice president, chief credit officer before being named president at the same company. Before joining the FNBT family in 2017 as EVP, chief lending and retail officer, O’Day served as executive vice president of Inland Bank in Oak Brook, Ill.
As part of the bank’s executive management team, O’Day participates in the overall management of the bank and is based at the bank’s Beloit-Grand Ave office located at 345 E Grand Ave in Beloit. O’Day resides in Roscoe with his wife, Gayle.
