JANESVILLE — Cedar Crest, a not-for-profit Life Plan Community serving Rock County seniors, announces the election of three new members to its Board of Directors.
Joining the Board are Barbara E. Kelley, Sean M. Knott and Sarah Swantek. Each brings unique qualifications and experience to Cedar Crest.
Kelley is an experienced special education administrator and university adjunct instructor specializing in inclusive practices and cross categorical programming. Kelley's experience includes serving as an adjunct instructor at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater.
Knott joined The Dahlberg Group and Baird in 2012 and serves as its Vice President & Financial Advisor. Sean serves the Greater Janesville community through various boards including: Janesville Morning Rotary, Project 16:49, Janesville Country Club as well as participating with other local charitable groups.
Swantek was a practicing speech-language pathologist for 14 years in Wisconsin, California, and New York and worked in a variety of clinical settings, including hospitals, outpatient and private practice clinics, and schools. Sarah owned a private practice in Janesville before returning to UW-Madison to join the clinical faculty team as an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.
“Cedar Crest welcomes Barbara, Sean, and Sarah to the Board,” said David Tanck, CEO of Cedar Crest. “Their experience in leadership will strengthen Cedar Crest's position as the Life Plan Community of choice for South Central Wisconsin seniors and families.”
Based in Janesville, Wisconsin, Cedar Crest is a Life Plan Community known for its broad range of senior living residences and exceptional care in a scenic, wooded setting. Cedar Crest offers options ranging from independent living to skilled care, including assisted living and memory care. The Cedar Crest Board is comprised of 13 members.
