BELOIT—ABC Supply Co., Inc. announced that Marc Kramer has been promoted to director of corporate development. In his new role, Kramer will oversee all acquisitions and greenfield activity, identifying key market opportunities and supporting long-term company growth plans.
Kramer got his start in the industry as a 9-year-old kid sweeping the warehouse floor for his family’s roofing distribution business and then became a delivery driver, inside sales representative and ultimately, manager. The company was sold many years later to Cameron-Ashley Building Products, whose one-step distribution business was acquired by ABC Supply in 2002. Seeing the opportunity to further his career with a leading distributor, Kramer joined ABC Supply and has held many positions, including branch manager and regional operations manager. Most recently, he served as the district manager for ABC Supply’s Ohio Valley District.
“Marc has had great success as a manager and leader of our Ohio Valley District,” said Chief Financial Officer Todd Buehl. “His background and vast industry experience will be valuable in helping us identify new business opportunities to grow and serve our customers.”