BELOIT — Three new retailers will soon be in downtown Beloit as Hendricks Commercial Properties announces three tenants at 406 Pleasant St., the space above truk’t street tacos at the corner of Pleasant Street and East Grand Avenue.
Haute Luxe Beauty House, Haute Bridal Official and Leigh Photography are expected to open by the end of fall, a HCP news release said.
Haute Luxe Beauty House and Haute Bridal Official, founded and owned by Annētta Michelle McBain, offers a “luxury beauty experience and high-fashion couture bridal gowns,” the release said.
“It has always been my mission to have my clients feeling more beautiful than when they came in. Not just on the outside, but the inside as well,” McBain said. “We believe selfcare is essential and should feel like luxury. We cannot wait to provide our community with just that, in the highest form of class, care and professionalism.”
Leigh Photography specializes in engagement, wedding and female boudoir photography and is owned by Alyssa Zigelbauer, who started photographing families in 2010.
“I pride myself in supplying a luxurious experience for my clients, one that is memorable and empowering, and is rare to the area. From the first inquiry, I am fun, yet professional, and my main mission is delivering beautiful images, all while having my clients gain new self-confidence when they leave,” Ziegelbaur said.