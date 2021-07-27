ROSCOE — The Stateline Business Expo, previously known as the RoRo Expo, will be held outdoors at Main Street Square on Saturday, Aug. 14 and limited to 50 vendors. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 15.
“It’s definitely going to be a different year, but something our community and vendors look forward to,” said Stateline Chamber Office Manager Kelly Maier.
Maier said it’s a great way to showcase businesses in the community who are vendors as well as those in Main Street Square and surrounding area.
Last year, March 2020, was the first newly renamed Stateline Business Expo at Hononegah High School, its usual location. As it was early March, it went on as normal before the shutdown due to COVID-19.
In typical years, the event attracts around 100 vendors and upwards of 5,000 attendees.
When organizers began planning for the 2021 event, they decided it would be best to have an outdoor venue where people feel safe and comfortable.
The Stateline Business Expo is open for vendor booth registration, although limited to only 50 vendors this year. For questions about the Expo and information on a not-for-profit or member discount contact kelly@statelinechamber.com or by calling the chamber at 815-623-9065. Members of all local Chambers are eligible to receive a discount on their booth of choice.
As of Thursday, around 15-20 vendors had already signed up.
Those with the Stateline Chamber have been working with Kinnikinnick School across the street to offer parking.
Maier said people might want to stop in at the Stateline Business Expo and then pop in at local restaurants. The expo will still feature plenty of free promotional items for people to round up.
“We fully anticipate all the goodies,” Maier said.