BELOIT — First National Bank and Trust of Beloit has been awarded a 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial Inc., the nation’s premier bank rating firm.
The 5-Star rating, the highest rating given to banks, indicates the financial strength and stability of the bank. It indicates the bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. First National Bank and Trust has earned the top rating for 11 consecutive quarters.
First National Bank and Trust was established in 1882.
