BELOIT — The City of Beloit has hired a former business strategist as its next economic development director.
Jennifer Hall is the new economic development director and president of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation.
Hall previously worked as president and head of business strategy at Catalyst Business Solutions from 2004 to 2016, most notably helping craft marketing and strategy for redevelopment of the “Miracle Mile” stretch of State Street in Rockford as part of the State/Alpine TIF district.
Hall most recently worked as vice president of government relations and community advocacy for Mercyhealth.
“Beloit has a reputation for quickly responding to developers and community leaders looking to grow in the region,” Hall said. “I look forward to expanding on the solid foundation already here in Beloit. Job creation and economic growth will be a significant priority as the City of Beloit and GBEDC collaborate together.”
Hall is tasked with overseeing economic development efforts in the region, including in the Gateway Business Park and downtown Beloit as both areas have seen continued growth since 2009.
“Hall has experience with a wide breadth of economic development initiatives from small business start-up financial planning assistance to large corporation multi-faceted investments,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.