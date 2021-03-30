The 2021 Stateline Magazine has been released, featuring stories about economic growth, recreational opportunities and inspiring tales of perseverance.
The Stateline Magazine is included in today’s edition of the Beloit Daily News for home delivery subscribers. An e-edition of the Stateline Magazine can be found on the Daily News website at www.beloitdailynews.com.
A good share of the stories in this year’s edition focus on how businesses, government officials and individuals employed their imagination and strength of will to meet the challenges of the past year. The stories show how accomplishments still were reached despite the troubling times brought on by the pandemic.
The magazine is divided into four sections—Growing, Working, Playing and Living. Stories include the construction which is winding up on the Interstate 90 and Interstate 43 highways in Beloit; the continued construction of the Snappers baseball stadium; the healthcare professionals who worked through the pandemic at Beloit Health System, as well as other topics.
We hope you enjoy this year’s edition of the Stateline Magazine and we thank our advertisers and sources who made this publication possible.